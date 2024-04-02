Bryan Danielson Believes Kazuchika Okada Is A Great Fit For AEW

AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how he believes “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada is a great fit for the company.

Danielson said, “Okada is a great fit for AEW, we’ve seen that right since his debut with The Young Bucks. That’s the way Tony presents stars in AEW, it’s not about starting over in AEW, so he was brought in as a star and introduced as a star, it’s the same way we introduced Will Ospreay and the same way we’ve treated Mistico.”

“They’ve already proven it, so that’s the way we’ll present them to our audience, it’s a different approach from the let’s see if this new talent can sink or swim, he’s a star, that’s how he’s treated.”