Bryan Danielson Cleared To Compete Ahead Of AEW WrestleDream Match

Bryan Danielson missed the summer after breaking his arm while wrestling Kazuchika Okada on June 25 at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door before returning on September 3 at All Out in a strap match against Ricky Starks.

Danielson has wrestled a few times since then, including a tag team match and gimmick bouts, but his first singles match since returning will be against Zack Sabre Jr. this Sunday at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

Danielson told the New York Post‘s Joseph Staszewski that he “had to do more violent gimmick matches because it made it easier for him to protect his arm.” He is, however, “fully cleared” for Sunday’s match.

Danielson continued, “Our doctors would still not like me to do certain things, but from like two weeks ago when I had the tag match the strength in my hand is coming back way faster than they thought it would, the mobility and all that stuff. I still have to be cautious probably for the next year or so. They put a steel rod in my arm. One of the things they said is that it actually makes it more likely to break not where it broke before, but where the end of the rod is. It’s like a fulcrum for the bone to bend against.”