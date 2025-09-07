Bryan Danielson Joins AEW Dynamite Commentary Team Full-Time

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on Twitter (X) that former AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson will be joining the Dynamite broadcast team full-time, starting with this Wednesday’s episode.

Khan wrote, “Starting this Wednesday, @bryandanielson The American Dragon will join the Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite commentary team full-time! Welcome back Bryan on Dynamite this Wednesday Night, + See you on @TNTdrama And/or HBO Max 8pm ET/7pm CT For Saturday Night #AEWCollision TONIGHT!!”

Danielson retired from in-ring competition over a year ago and has since been working as a commentator for various AEW events.

This Wednesday, AEW Dynamite will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The show will be broadcast live on TBS and simulcast on HBO Max, starting at 8 PM ET.