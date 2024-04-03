Bryan Danielson Reveals He Was Mad About The WrestleMania 39 Main Event Finish

AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how he was mad about the WrestleMania 39 main event finish.

Danielson said, “I texted Cody last year, just saying I was so proud of him and congratulations. Then the finish happened, and I was so mad.”

On Rhodes texting him after last year’s Iron Man Match with MJF:

“I want what’s best for Cody. It’s no different with him. Cody texted me after my hour-long match against Max [MJF] and told me how much he loved it. There are plenty of friends from WWE who’ve reached out and complimented different things I’ve done in AEW. I’ve done the same for friends in WWE. I want my friends to succeed. We like the fact there are two competing companies. That’s good for wrestlers, and the wrestlers want each other to succeed.”