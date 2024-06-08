Bryan Danielson Says He Loves The Spontaneity Of Wrestling, Believes Wrestling Is Part Of Humanity

AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson recently appeared on an episode of The Hull Show. He discussed a number of topics, including how he loves wrestling’s spontaneity and how he believes wrestling is part of humanity.

Danielson said, “I love the spontaneity. Wrestling is what it is, but there is the spontaneous aspect of it too, even the way you react to the crowd or how you react to somebody doing something to you. Sometimes, the physicality, sometimes you get into a legit beef out there. That’s fun too.”

“I said this to somebody not too long ago. If I die and I don’t get into another legitimate fight, I think I’m going to be a little bit sad. I don’t want to go out and fight all the time or anything like that, but if I die and don’t get into another fight, I think there is going to be a part of me that is a little bit sad by that. There is something innate in humanity. We like to wrestle. Wrestle for play or whatever it is. That is part of who we are as humans.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)