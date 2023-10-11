Bryan Danielson Talks About His Love For Wrestling In Japan

“The American Dragon” likes competing in Japan.

Bryan Danielson recently appeared as a guest on The Nikki & Brie Show with his wife and sister-in-law Brie and Nikki Garcia.

During the discussion, the AEW star and number one contender to the TNT Championship spoke about if he sees himself returning to the ring in Japan before he ends his career.

“Maybe,” he said. “I never say never.”

Danielson continued, “Wrestling in Japan is one of my favorite places in the world to wrestle, if not the favorite place. I loved wrestling in Japan, I’d love to wrestle there more, it’s just a matter of schedule and a matter of time.”

Check out the complete interview at iHeart.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.