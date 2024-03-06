Bull Nakano Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame

Bull Nakano is taking her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

On Tuesday, WWE announced that the Japanese women’s wrestling star will be joining Paul Heyman as part of the 2024 class of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia, PA.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented on the news on X.

“An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long,” he wrote. “Bull Nakano isn’t just one of the best Women’s wrestlers of all time – she’s one of the best of all time, period. #WWEHOF.”