Bully Ray Details Past Backstage Issues With Mr. Anderson In TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (also known as Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed various topics, including his backstage issues with Mr. Anderson during their time in TNA Wrestling and how they eventually resolved these conflicts.

According to Ray, the two turned their disagreements into a storyline that enhanced the Aces and Eights narrative.

Ray said, “That was a guy that I had animosity with. I’ve never really had an issue with anybody in the ring.”

He continued, “There were a couple of younger wrestlers who, at times, did the wrong thing and they had to get smartened up the old-school way.”

Ray added, “But Ken is one of the guys that I had a little bit of a beef with backstage. But we were able to work it out, channel it, and make it work in the ring.”

