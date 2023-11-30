Bully Ray Says CM Punk’s WWE Return Is An Opportunity For Him “To Wash Away All The Bad Taste”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how CM Punk’s return to the WWE is an opportunity for him to wash away all the bad taste.

Ray said, “This is an opportunity for CM Punk to wash away all the bad taste, whether it’s perception or reality, that [is] in peoples’ mouths. This is [the] time to say, ‘I grew up. WWE grew up. And now we can do great business together.’”

“They [WWE] know what makes him tick. Listen, big stars get catered to, whether it’s in the movies, whether it’s in sports, no matter where it is. You learn what makes a star tick and you try to keep them as happy as possible.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.