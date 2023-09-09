Bully Ray Talks About AEW Creating Samoa Joe vs. MJF Rivalry

Bully Ray likes the idea of Samoa Joe being the next challenger for AEW World Champion MJF.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, the pro wrestling legend spoke about AEW pairing “The King of Television” and “The Devil” in a rivalry starting at AEW ALL OUT and continuing this week on AEW television.

“When Joe came out there, I felt the whole mood change,” he said. “I saw a credible challenger to MJF’s World Heavyweight Championship. Not that Adam Cole wasn’t credible or not that anybody else hasn’t been credible, but there’s just something different about Joe. It’s just this feeling that Joe can take you out at any given moment. Joe being bigger than Max. Joe being a heavyweight that can really bring it to Max.”

Although MJF may also have a rivalry brewing with Roderick Strong, Ray thinks Joe is a much better challenger for the champ.

“Some type of a credible challenge[r] who is involved in the story is Roderick Strong, but if you’re asking me to choose between Joe and MJF, and Strong and MJF, it’s Samoa Joe all day long,” he said.

Check out the complete episode of Busted Open Radio at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.