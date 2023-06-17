Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer On What They’re Expecting From CM Punk’s AEW Return

CM Punk will make his All Elite Wrestling return on the premiere episode of Collision, which airs tonight at 8:00PM EST on the TNT Network.

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer discussed the CM Punk vignette that aired on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Friday’s edition of “Busted Open Radio,” as well as what they expect from Punk’s return.

Highlights from the podcast are included below:

Tommy Dreamer on Punk’s AEW Dynamite vignette:

“I thought of that as ‘I know I’m gonna wrestle,’ did not think of that as ‘Oh, he’s going to speak.’ I would stretch out the speaking part. Obviously they’re trying to say that he’s going to be a babyface. Like I said, I think we should read the room. Chicago is an anomaly; it’s where he’s from…But you’re going to have to feel it out… If I’m gonna try to be a heel, don’t hand me a microphone because I’ll destroy you.”

Bully Ray on CM Punk’s vignette:

“I don’t know, but the first words that came to mind were the boy who cried wolf… [On WWE Backstage], CM Punk was like ‘Oh boy, I don’t know what I’m gonna say!’ And then what did he say? Nothing.”

Bully Ray on what he expects from Punk’s return:

“I’m gonna sit back, and he’s going to have to win me over from a character point of view. don’t give a s*** about anything less than the pro wrestling story and the character… You better make me love you again, or you better make me hate you even more than I hate you right now for the perception that you have created.”

You can check out the podcast below: