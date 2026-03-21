Candice Michelle Shares Story Behind Her WWE Playboy Cover

Former WWE star Candice Michelle appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where she discussed various topics, including her appearance in Playboy.

Michelle said, “That’s a really great story. Well, you know, Playboy worked with WWE for a while, so they had some cover girls before me, but I had a dream of being in Playboy before WWE. I don’t really know how it came about, but for me, it was like a symbol of the 12 most beautiful women are displayed in this in a year. One centerfold a month. I don’t even know how I saw these or knew about this, but I know I had that dream. When I was in LA doing modeling, I auditioned for Playboy. I got their special editions magazines, which is like college girls, which I really didn’t go to college, and a Wet ‘ n ‘ Wild magazine, and I was sitting in the makeup chair with the makeup artist, and I told her my dream is Playboy. She looked at me and she goes, ‘That will never happen. If you do this special edition you’ll never do the main magazine.’ She crushed my dreams, and she was the one who did the makeup. I had no idea of the rules. So for WWE to get me that gig as the cover girl, which, by the way, at the time, the centerfold made like $5,000 and the cover girl made over six figures.”

On how WWE approached her about it:

“There are people that kind of come up to you. I don’t know, they came up to me, said, ‘Hey, you want to do it?’ It was just totally a yes, and shocking, I am doing this, and on a level so much higher than my dream. Don’t put an expectation on your dream, because sometimes God’s plan is bigger than your plan, and so when that came into fruition, it was just a big learning lesson for me that reach for the stars.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)