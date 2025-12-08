Carlos Silva Says AMC Agreement Is “Definitely Not a Time Buy”

TNA President Carlos Silva appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including whether the company’s agreement with AMC is a time buy or a more directly profitable deal.

Silva said, “What I can say is that it’s definitely not a time buy. It’s a part it’s a partnership that has upside as we build TNA into a bigger property. AMC is very happy and interested in that upside, and for TNA there’s a lot of upside in the deal as well. And financially it it really helps us get where we need to be in 2026 and beyond… very happy with [the deal], yes.”

On not divulging much on how much the deal is worth:

“No, I think right now we’re not going to share. I think as part of the partnership once we really launch and come together, and the deal really sort of takes off, then I think we’ll be able to talk a little bit more about it. But I think for right now, being a new partner, we’ve decided that we really want to just launch the partnership the right way first and grow it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

