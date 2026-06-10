Cedric Alexander Calls TNA X-Division Title Win A Dream Come True

TNA X-Division Champion and member of The System Cedric Alexander appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss various topics, including his feelings about being champion.

Alexander said, “It’s like a dream come true. It’s one of the things, I can’t say it enough, man. This is one of the championships I wanted to hold as a wrestling fan coming up 20 years ago, just dreaming of being a pro wrestler. This was one of the championships that I had my eye on and had to get. And here we are, live in the reign as first champion. It just feels really cool to be able to put your name in the bucket with a bunch of other legends who have held this championship. [Samoa] Joe, [Christopher] Daniels, [Chris] Sabin, [Alex] Shelly, [Amazing] Red. Like, it’s — man. I’m X-Division, baby. X-Division Champion!”

On ending Leon Slater’s run just before he could set the record:

“Oh no, that’s — I take great pride in that. I take great pride in that. I mean, unfortunate for him, it was sad. It was uncomfortable, but too bad, Jack. Someone had to do it; someone was going to do it. Why not me? You know what I mean? Like, sometimes being a spoiler in someone’s achievement is just fun to do, you know? And I spoiled it, and it was — hey, made it sweeter for me.”

On being part of the title’s lineage now:

“It’s like being on Mount Rushmore, you know? Like it’s — you put your name in there to be a part of something special, and you get to build upon what’s already great. For me when I was watching the X-Division as a kid growing up, it was always just like, ‘Man, just look at what these guys can do with no weight limits; it’s just no limits. And it was always a thing of seeing guys from all different walks of life, all different kinds of styles and everything, just come in and blend that all together. To me, that’s what the X-Division’s really been about. It’s just a blending of styles, which makes the championship that much more special. Because like I said, it’s not about weight limits; it’s about no limits. There’s no limits to what size the opponent could be, what style they’re from, anything they bring to the table. It’s a real open field, just to show how good you really are as a pro wrestler. It’s the ultimate style challenge when it comes to wrestling, like it just opens up everything. The X-Division is just everything to me. It really is.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)