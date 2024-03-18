Championship Match Made Official For TNA Rebellion

TNA Wrestling announced following the conclusion of last Thursday’s episode of iMPACT on AXS TV that current TNA World Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers) will be defending their championships against Speedball Mountain (“Speedball” Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) at their upcoming Rebellion PPV.

Previously announced for the show is TNA World Champion Moose defending his championship against Nic Nemeth. The 2024 TNA Rebellion PPV is set to take place on Saturday, April 20th from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.