Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE RAW, which will serve as the red brand’s Survivor Series fallout edition after Saturday’s premium live event.

This week’s show was the final build for Survivor Series, and it clashed with one of the biggest NFL games of the year, the Eagles vs. the Chiefs on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. WWE made every effort to fill the show.

Tegan Nox and Natalya faced Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile in a fatal four-way match on Monday’s RAW, with Nox rolling up Dupri for the victory.

Natalya and Nox will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green next week in Nashville, as announced on RAW Talk.

The New Day vs. Indus Sher vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. DIY in a Tag Team Turmoil number one contenders match, and Bronson Reed vs. Ivar are also confirmed for the show.