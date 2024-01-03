Charlie Dempsey Comes Up Short Against Katsuhiko Nakajima In AJPW Triple Crown Title Match

Charlie Dempsey’s attempt to bring the AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Title to the No Quarter Catch Crew and NXT ended in defeat.

As PWMania previously reported, WWE announced last month that Dempsey, who is William Regal’s son, would be competing in AJPW. It is a rarity that WWE allows one of its stars to compete in another promotion.

Before this match with Nakajima, Dempsey had already competed twice in All Japan Pro Wrestling, making a successful debut at Mania X on December 31st, 2023, as he teamed up with Yuma Anzai to defeat Leona Fujinami & Tatsumi Fujinami. Click here for full results.

Dempsey competed on night one of the New Year Giant Series on January 2nd, 2024. Teaming up with Yuma Anzai, they took on Katsuhiko Nakajima & Hideki Suzuki. The NXT star pinned the Triple Crown Champion Nakajima in the match. Click here for full results.

The “Ace of NXT,” Dempsey, challenged Nakajima for All Japan Pro-Wrestling’s top title on the second night of the New Year Giant Series show on January 3rd.

Dempsey was unable to put the champion away in a hotly contested battle. Nakajima hit his Vertical Spike Brainbuster finisher on Dempsey to pick up the pinfall and successfully defend his title.

The two wrestlers shook hands after the match before Shotaro Ashino was revealed as Nakajima’s next challenger, the 2023 Champion Carnival winner.