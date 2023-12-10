Charlotte Flair Pulled From WWE Weekend Live Events Due To Injury

After the confusion following the injury reports coming out of this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it has been confirmed by multiple sources that Charlotte Flair is dealing with an injury.

As noted earlier this week, Flair suffered a legitimate injury during her match on Friday’s special Tribute To The Troops episode of SmackDown from Providence, Rhode Island.

In an update, WWE has pulled Flair from her originally advertised matches on this weekend’s non-televised live events as part of the ongoing WWE Holiday Live Tour.

From the sounds of it, Flair is dealing with a knee injury that appears to be fairly serious and concerning.

