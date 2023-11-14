Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks Working On “The Iron Claw” With Zac Efron

Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics including working on The Iron Claw film with Zac Efron and wrestling him multiple times in a 10-12 minute match.

Guerrero Jr. said, “Our first real wrestling scene in the movie is — Sean Durkin, asked me to be the wrestler in there. He’s like, ‘I need you to really set the tone of this movie.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s do it.’ So when that happened, we worked a 10-minute match or a 12-minute match over and over and over again. It wasn’t just clips and clips, they wanted to get the feel of an actual wrestling match and take the parts they wanted from it. So, we did that, I mean 10-12 times.”

Guerrero Jr. also talked about how Efron hit the flying crossbody successfully once he explained how the proper way to execute it.

“I explained to him the first time, I go, ‘Look, the higher you jump, the easier it is going to be.’ It seems weird, but the higher you go, I can find you easier and you can find me.’ He was like, ‘Okay, I trust you,’ and he just went for it. Once he did it the one time, he did it 20 times. He could just do it, and do it, and do it, and do it.”

