Chelsea Green Credits John Cena For Helping Her In Seeking Acting Roles

WWE star Chelsea Green discussed various topics, including auditioning for roles, in an interview with Woman’s World.

Green said, “I’ve been auditioning for role after role, and trying to dabble in the hosting space as well. I’m trying to start at the bottom and not cut corners. I want to do it the right way and gain respect within film and TV—not get there because I had it handed to me on a WWE silver platter.”

On Cena helping her in seeking acting roles:

“My husband and I go on double dates with John and Shea, every couple months, and the knowledge that comes out of him is incredible. He totally has my back and if I just continue to touch base with him, I’ll continue to get those little bits of information and advice that are so crucial when you’re on this journey of trying to figure out what you want to do next.”