Chelsea Green Wants Attitude Era–Style Pairing With Matt Cardona

WWE star Chelsea Green discussed various topics with Shak Wrestling, including her husband, fellow WWE star Matt Cardona, returning to the company under his real name.

Green said, “We were definitely ready for him to come back as Zack Ryder. It was kind of one of those moments where like, ‘We’re washing our hands of whatever happens, and you’re going to go out there and you’re going to be who they tell you to be and that’s kind of the name of the game.’ And then when they told him that he was going to be back as Matt Cardona, it was really amazing. Because it felt like — you know, I can’t speak for Matt. But for me it felt like, ‘Oh, you did it. You changed the entire world’s perception on you. You shed this character that you had that was fun and goofy while it lasted but maybe not as serious, maybe maybe not a winner in people’s eyes. And you elevated yourself and now you are –‘ I mean, he looks like a star. He always has, but he looks like a star, he carries himself like a star. Matt Cardona is a star. And so that was really cool because it was everything in one. The fans got the reaction of Zack Ryder, and then the fans got the final reaction of like, ‘Oh, this is who he is now,’ right? So it was it was a perfect transition, and it also just — we were spoon feeding the audience, this is who he is now. And sometimes you need to do that.”

On potentially WWE pairing with Cardona:

“Oh my gosh. I mean, I struggle with that all the time. Because obviously I’m currently with Ethan and my Triple Ah-Ah-Ah Mixed Tag Team [Title]… So there’s always a like, ‘Are we in a big group?’ Or I don’t know, but I would love if Matt and I were together to really bring back the nasty Attitude Era couple. Like, just dirty and like, ‘Ew… They’re kind of cool, but why are they making out like that?’ You know what I mean? Just like, Lita and Edge stuff like that. We love it. We’re still talking about it. Like, the nostalgia is run so deep in WWE. And one thing that fans love is a storyline that’s brought back to life. They love to feel like they’re in on it, and they already know what’s going to happen or they they can relate to it already. And so, I think like a good Attitude Era couple would be great.”

