Chelsea Green Wants To Face Mayu Iwatani

WWE star Chelsea Green recently spoke with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge on a number of topics including which wrestlers from STARDOM she would like to compete against.

Green said, “Well, here’s the thing.” “Like, now all the girls that I wrestled with are here. You know, it was Asuka. It was IYO [SKY]. It was Kairi [Sane], and, I mean, even Giulia. All these amazing Japanese wrestlers are now here.”

“The one person that I did wrestle in STARDOM that is not here is Mayu [Iwatani]. So that’d be interesting. We’ve also got Momo [Watanabe] that was really, really talented. So I mean, honestly, the list goes on. If we went in and watched all the Japanese companies right now, I could probably tell you 50. There are so many females in Japan that are so talented.”

You can check out Green’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)