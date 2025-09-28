Chris Bey Praises Leon Slater: “He’s The Future Of The Business”

TNA star Chris Bey discussed various topics, including the current TNA X-Division Champion, Leon Slater, during an interview with Fightful at WrestleCon 2025.

Bey said, “Oh, the X-Division champion, Leon Slater. He’s the right now of the business. He’s the future of the business.”

He continued, His Swanton 450 is to die for. It’s one of the most pretty moves and devastating moves in pro wrestling. He’s young, he’s respectful, he’s talented. He’s got all of the things you would want out of someone to put a company on your back. He’s the next Leon Slater, the first Leon Slater.”

Bey added, “That’s the guy that I’d be talking about for the rest of my days.”

You can check out Bey’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)