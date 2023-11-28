Chris Jericho Files New Trademark

AEW star Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term “Gas Wrestling” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last November 26th for entertainment and merchandising purposes.

You can check out the full description below:

“Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing information in the field of professional wrestling training; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Providing personal fitness training for professional wrestling”