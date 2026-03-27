Chris Jericho Files New Trademark For “Cornerstone”

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Chris Jericho filed a new trademark for the term “Cornerstone” on Wednesday, March 25, according to a report from Fightful.com.

The trademark is intended for merchandising and entertainment services, specifically for providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

At this time, there are no details on how the term “Cornerstone” will be utilized or for what specific purpose, but it is associated with wrestling.

Jericho is reportedly still under contract with AEW and remains listed on the AEW roster page. However, he has not appeared on AEW television since April 2025, when he informed Bryan Keith and Big Bill that he would be taking some time off. It remains unclear when or if he will return to AEW TV.

Below are the descriptions submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 025: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks.”

“IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”