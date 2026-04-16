Chris Jericho Files New Trademark Inspired By Recent AEW Storyline

Chris Jericho has filed a new trademark, and it may be one of the most self-aware moves of his career.

On April 15, Jericho submitted a filing for the phrase “The Guy Who Gets His Ass Beat By The Demand Every Week That He Shows Up,” a clear nod to his ongoing storyline struggles against The Demand — the faction made up of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.

The filing covers a wide range of entertainment-related uses, including wrestling performances, live and televised appearances, personal appearances, and online interviews connected to professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

Jericho’s recent run on AEW programming has seen him repeatedly come up short against The Demand, most recently suffering another defeat on the Dynamite Spring Break episode in Everett, Washington. The continued losses have become a key part of his current storyline.

The trademark aligns with Jericho’s long-standing approach to character work, as he has frequently leaned into catchphrases, nicknames, and evolving personas throughout his career. Many of those have been trademarked over the years, with some making it to television while others remained behind the scenes.

Earlier this month, Jericho signed a new multi-year deal with AEW, opting to stay with the company despite reported interest from WWE in bringing him back for a potential retirement run.

He made his return on April 1 in Winnipeg and later competed at AEW Dynasty on April 12 in Vancouver, where he faced Ricochet on the pay-per-view card.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Chris Jericho and AEW news.