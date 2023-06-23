Chris Jericho Files To Register Trademark For “Ducktrillion”

Ducktrillion.

It’s the phrase that pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho has recently applied to register a trademark for.

The AEW star had “Ducktrillion” registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 19, 2023 for use for wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

The filing submitted with the U.S.P.T.O. reads as follows:

“G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.'”