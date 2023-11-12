Chris Jericho Makes DDT Pro-Wrestling Debut In Match With Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho traveled to Japan to work a show for DDT Pro-Wrestling while continuing his program with Konosuke Takeshita. On AEW television, Jericho has been feuding with Don Callis’ new family, which includes Takeshita.
On October 1, they worked a trios match at AEW WrestleDream in which Jericho teamed for the first time with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi against Takeshita, Sam Guevara, and Will Ospreay. The heel faction was defeated.
Omega, Jericho, Kota, and Paul Wight have already been scheduled to face Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Takeshita in a Like a Dragon street fight for Wednesday’s Dynamite.
On Sunday morning, Jericho finally got his hands on Takeshita in a singles match at DDT Ultimate Party, where the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion tapped him out with The Walls of Jericho.
