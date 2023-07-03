Christopher Daniels Gives Eye Injury Update On Being The Elite

How are the peepers of “The Fallen Angel” doing?

Watch Being The Elite this week to find out!

Christopher Daniels spoke with The Young Bucks on this week’s episode of the weekly BTE digital series and gave an update on the condition of his eye.

“A couple weeks ago, I had a checkup,” he said. “I did basically what was an ultrasound on my eye, and it just started to get better.”

He continued, “Yeah, pretty much, I feel better, 100%. I am. Just a weird thing. For whatever reason, it stopped, and for whatever reason it healed.”

Check out the complete episode of Being The Elite for this week via the YouTube player embedded below.