Christopher Daniels Shoots Down Claims Made Towards AEW’s Chief Legal Officer

AEW’s Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels took to X/Twitter to shoot down claims of “unsubstantiated garbage” about AEW’s Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh.

Daniels stated, “I’ve kept my mouth shut about a lot of things in this past year, but the unsubstantiated garbage I’ve read in the past day about AEW’s chief legal officer is an embarrassment to anyone spouting it. Absolutely the last person who should be maligned in this situation.”

Daniels is referring to Jim Cornette’s podcast comments. Cornette claims that Parekh is responsible for Punk’s departure. As Dave Meltzer and others reported last week, many interviews were conducted with talent and people who were present when the incident occurred. Backstage at Wembley Stadium, there were also cameras. Tony Khan stated that he fired Punk based on the recommendation of an external committee.