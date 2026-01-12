CJ Perry Believes Raquel Rodriguez Could Win 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble

Former WWE star CJ Perry appeared on TMZ Inside the Ring to discuss various topics, including the potential for WWE star and Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez to win the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Perry said, “That could happen, too…. I totally agree with you. Because I think that Raquel is really doing some damage on RAW. She’s really stepping in her own. I’ve been seeing her come into her own the past year in such an incredible way. She’s so tall, she’s so strong. She’s muscular. And you know, the reality is she can a lot easier throw people over the ropes than a lot of the other women. She has an an advantage.”

On Rodriguez’s feud with WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer:

“Raquel crushed Stephanie on Monday Night RAW. And it’s like, these things that Raquel’s doing that is truly impressing me. She’s just grabbing the brass ring. Grabbing the brass ring. She didn’t need to go out there and attack Stephanie and beat her up viciously. But that’s how bad she wants it. And so I think she could become champion. I think she could take that title from Stephanie. And then if Liv Morgan wins the Royal Rumble? Raquel versus Liv Morgan at WrestleMania? I’m calling it now. And then that’s that’s going to be not just a fight for the championship, but also a fight between two best friends.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

