CJ Perry Comments On Missing AEW & CMLL Shows Due To Infection

CJ Perry took a trip to the emergency room this weekend.

On Saturday evening, the AEW star took to social media to share photos of an infection she suffered in her finger, which resulted in the aforementioned trip to the E.R.

Perry noted that due to the issue, she was forced to miss the 12/16 episode of AEW Collision, and also kept her from the CMLL show on Friday where Andrade El Idolo was in action.

“Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER VPH Cares,” she wrote. “The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and AEW tonight.”

Perry continued, “I look forward to debuting in Mexico with Andrade El Idolo. Good luck Miro and my client…”