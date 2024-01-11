CJ Perry Is Off AEW TV Again Due To Ongoing Issues With Her Finger

AEW personality CJ Perry missed the December 16th, 2023 episode of Collision due to an infection in her finger, which required surgery.

Perry returned for the Worlds End PPV but is no longer on television. Perry posted on Instagram that she was returning to the hospital due to complications with her finger’s healing process and the possibility of the infection returning. Perry wrote what follows.

She stated, “Karma is purring in my lap …. But worth it to make sure @andradealmas was sent off properly at #AEWWorldsEnd @aew. Second surgery next week. Draining mersa daily. Flesh and scabs cut out of my finger again today. Antibiotics again. Possible full blown second surgery next week 🥹😭🙏🏼 but I would risk it all again for my ex clients, future clients and current clients.”

