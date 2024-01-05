Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Who Wants To Wrestle In And Out Of AEW

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics including stars he wants to face in and out of the company in 2024.

Castagnoli said, “Yes, there’s a lot.” “What happens is I will see somebody wrestle or I’ll hear about somebody, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh yeah, him too.’ These are just the top of my head. Kyle Fletcher, for example. Will Ospreay, haven’t wrestled him yet. Okada. I think I had a tag match against him a long, long time ago, but no singles. Tanahashi. Oh yeah, Okada, I just wrestled in that six-man.”

“Same with Tanahashi, same with Ishii, Naito. There’s a whole bunch of New Japan guys. SANADA. The list goes on and on. There’s a whole bunch of other guys. I did have two singles matches with Mistico, the original Mistico in WWE, but non-televised. Maybe one for TV would be fun, just for posterity. Then there’s a whole bunch of guys in CMLL that I’ve never been I the ring with. Ultimo Guerrero, Rey Bucanero, all those guys. There’s a whole bunch of guys in AEW that I haven’t been in the ring with that I want to [face], like Action Andretti, that I haven’t had a singles match with. Darius Martin, so forth. I think we had a tag match with him. There’s a whole bunch of guys in AEW as well. Brody King was on my list until the Continental Classic. Jay White, RUSH, Strickland. I was never in the ring with Strickland yet. Keith Lee, I haven’t had a singles match with him either. So the list goes on and on.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)