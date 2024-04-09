CM Punk Addresses Live Crowd After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air

The main event of Monday night’s post-WrestleMania XL episode of RAW saw “Main Event” Jey Uso win a WWE World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Matchup thanks to CM Punk distracting “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre and costing him his opportunity to challenge for the World Title.

Immediately following RAW going off the air, Punk addressed the live crowd in Philadelphia.

Punk said he and Jey will send the crowd home happy. Uso then said he wanted to throw his signed shoes into the crowd, while Punk noted that he once lived in Philadelphia, adding that the city meant a lot to him and that over 20,000 fans were at the show. Punk then shouted out Paul Heyman and promised that next time, he will have his boots on. Punk and Uso signed their shoes and sent them into the crowd.

You can check out the video below.