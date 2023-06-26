CM Punk Advances In Owen Hart Cup, Will Meet Strong-Joe Winner In Semifinals

“The Best in the World” is moving on to the semifinals.

CM Punk defeated Satoshi Kojima in a quarterfinal match in the ongoing Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at the AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 premium live event on Sunday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

With the win, Punk advances to face the winner of Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe in next week’s AEW Collision showdown in the Owen Hart Cup. The other side of the bracket has Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes and Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson, which also takes place on AEW Collision next Saturday night.