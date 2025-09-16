CM Punk And AJ Lee Laid Out By Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch On WWE Raw

The road to Wrestlepalooza reached its boiling point on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw as CM Punk and AJ Lee came face-to-face with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. The heated exchange ended in chaos, with Punk and Lee left lying in the ring while Rollins and Lynch stood tall.

The confrontation began with Punk and Lee making their entrance. Punk took the microphone first, cheekily introducing himself as “AJ’s husband” before mocking Rollins and Lynch as “goofs” and questioning if their egos would cost them in this Saturday’s mixed tag team clash.

Rollins fired back, branding Punk “the most selfish human being he’s ever met.” Turning his focus to Lee, Rollins admitted she was “the best decision Punk ever made,” but warned that Punk would regret bringing her into their feud.

Lee didn’t hold back. She reminded Rollins that he dragged her into this fight when he “used his wife as a human shield” at Clash in Paris. Lynch jumped in, referencing Lee’s autobiography and mocking her history of neck injuries, calling her a liability rather than an asset.

Lee sarcastically thanked Lynch for reading her book, quipping, “I did not read yours.” She acknowledged her neck issues but made it clear she thrives on unpredictability: “You can’t plan for something I can’t predict.”

Rollins then turned his venom back toward Punk. “Your wife might be unpredictable, but you—I can read like a book. And when she gets shredded this Saturday, you’ll do what you always do… leave.”

That jab prompted Lee to slap Rollins across the face. Rollins demanded Lynch “handle it,” sparking an argument between the couple. As Punk chased Rollins to the outside, Lynch slid back into the ring and drilled Lee with a Manhandle Slam before taunting Punk with a slap across the face. The segment ended with Rollins and Lynch celebrating on the ramp while Punk and Lee were left down in the ring.

The mixed tag team showdown between Punk & Lee and Rollins & Lynch headlines this Saturday’s inaugural Wrestlepalooza premium live event.