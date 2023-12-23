CM Punk Announced For Multiple Upcoming WWE Shows

CM Punk’s WWE schedule is about to get busy.

In a recent Instagram post, “The Best in the World” confirmed appearances at the upcoming WWE Holiday Live Tour events at Madison Square Garden in NYC and the Kia Forum in L.A.

Additionally, the RAW Superstar announced he will be working the 1/8 episode of RAW from Portland, OR., the 1/22 RAW in New Orleans, LA., as well as the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on January 27 in St. Petersburg, FL.

Featured below is a look at CM Punk’s upcoming road schedule for WWE:

* Tuesday, December 26: WWE Holiday Tour house show at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

* Saturday, December 30: WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California

* Monday, January 8: WWE Raw at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

* Monday, January 22: WWE Raw at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

* Saturday, January 27: WWE Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida