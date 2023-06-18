CM Punk Cuts Another Promo After AEW Collision Went Off The Air (Video)

When the cameras stopped rolling inside the United Center in Chicago, Ill. on Saturday night for the series premiere of AEW Collision on TNT, the action continued.

Following the conclusion of the two-hour broadcast, which ended with CM Punk & FTR defeating Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold in the main event, “The Best in the World” hung around, and even picked up the microphone one final time.

After AEW Collision went off the air on Saturday night, CM Punk brought one fan into the ring that held a sign that read, “”Support LGBTQ+ Kids.”

This led to “The Second City Saint” cutting another promo about the LGBTQ+ community and how he never felt he fit in as a kid.

“The reason I support trans kids, trans-grown-ups, gays, and lesbians is because I know when I was growing up, I didn’t fit in anywhere,” Punk said. “That it was because of the clothes I wore, what my hair looked like, and the music I listened to. Those are all things I can rectify. I can comb my hair, I can listen to jazz, I don’t know what.”

Punk continued, “But to be somebody who’s gay, lesbian, and especially trans, I don’t know what it feels like to be trapped in a body that I don’t feel I belong in. That is why I support that. Support Trans kids, support gay and lesbian rights. I want everyone to be themselves.”

Check out video footage of the post-show, off-air promo from CM Punk via the pair of tweets embedded below.