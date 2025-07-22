CM Punk Discusses Acting In SYFY’s Revival: “I’m Forever Grateful”

WWE star CM Punk talked with PWInsider.com about various topics, including his role in the SYFY series “Revival.”

Punk said, “The pandemic really changed the way everything is done. I still have yet to do a live read. I’ve never done a live audition. Everything is where I record it, there is a Zoom meeting and I send it out in the ether.”

“It’s a frustrating part of my job…”

He continued, “It’s a frustrating part of my job because I don’t get feedback. I can’t ask questions like, ‘Should I do this differently or better?’ A lot of the jobs I’ve gotten are based on people I already know. The good relationships I already have. The Revival thing was in the works for a very long time. My agency worked very diligently to secure the role for me. I think I’m honestly the only American, not just the cast, but the entire production. We filmed this show in the middle of nowhere Halifax in a time zone I wasn’t aware existed at the time. To pull some strings and get this scrubby American on the TV show with such accomplished actors, I’m forever grateful.”

CM Punk’s Plans

Punk added, “The process is always changing. I say no to a lot of stuff too because I don’t want to be pigeonholed. I take roles I find interesting that I can also fit into my schedule. I’m not trying to peace out for six months and disappear off WWE television unless it’s the right role. So far everything has been pretty fluid and smooth and has worked.”

On his acting mentor:

“Just because he has been a friend for so long, Dave Bautista. I can reach out to Dave and ask him a million different questions. There are so many people I met along the way that have helped me out greatly. A lot of people on Heels like Mike O’Malley and so many. You meet so many producers, directors. Stephen Amell has been a huge help because, to me, this is his world. Any time I have questions there are definitely people who have a wealth of experience I can reach out to and get an informed opinion from.”