CM Punk Encountered Travel Issues When Arriving In London For AEW All In

Sunday’s historic AEW All In PPV event was overshadowed by the physical altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry moments before the pay-per-view went live.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Punk threatened to quit AEW immediately following the incident with Jack Perry at All In.

According to Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling, Punk had some travel issues prior to the incident. When Punk arrived at Heathrow Airport on Saturday morning for the show, no one from the company was there to greet him with a car service to take him to the hotel.

Punk texted the driver’s phone number, which was returned as invalid by AEW. Punk made the decision to buy a train ticket and make his own way to his hotel.

According to the report, “We are told that The Tube was fairly busy at the time, Punk got lost, and a few fans who noticed The Second City Saint helped him figure out where he was going.”

Punk appeared to have arrived late in London due to the Collision taping on Wednesday night, as he wanted to spend Thursday with his wife and dog, Larry, before heading out on Friday.