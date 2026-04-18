CM Punk Explains Why He Has No Set Timetable For His Retirement

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk appeared on All the Smoke to discuss various topics, including whether he has a timetable for his retirement.

Punk said, “No, I don’t put a timetable on it because I know it could end like that, any day. And I don’t want to say like, ‘Hey, I’m really pushing for XYZ and that I’m going to make it.’ I just, I remember the heartbreak I felt when I came back [to WWE] and there’s all these great plans ahead, and I tore my tricep. And it was just like, I felt like a lot a lot of people down. I let myself down. And really, it was just a freak accident. It’s just — the thing was probably hanging on by a thread from years of wear and tear. And now it’s just about just kind of greeting every day with a smile. And every situation is going to be different.”

On doing every show he can:

“What I’m really proud of over the last six to eight months is, I’ve done everything. Every every Christmas Loop show, I did a full European tour. And everyone keeps telling me, ‘Hey man, you don’t got to do this.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I get it. I don’t have to do it, but I have to do it,’ you know? Especially with this [the World Title] around my waist? I feel like there’s there’s a responsibility. And I’m not doing it to a detriment. Like, if I need a day off, I’m going to tell somebody. But I still feel very much inclined to work harder and if something’s aching, not to cry about it. Because we’re all aching, you know? But I do very much look at that as a responsibility.

On his plan to keep going:

“At the end of every tour, we’ll do a toast. Those who don’t drink, don’t drink but you know, I’ll have my little shot of Pepsi or whatever. And I always tell everybody like, ‘I don’t know why you want me doing this toast, but it is an honor. I don’t know how many of these I have left in me but man, to me? I’m going until the wheels fall off.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)