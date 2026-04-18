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CM Punk Explains Why He Has No Set Timetable For His Retirement

By
James Hetfield
-
CM Punk
CM Punk | WWE

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk appeared on All the Smoke to discuss various topics, including whether he has a timetable for his retirement.

Punk said, “No, I don’t put a timetable on it because I know it could end like that, any day. And I don’t want to say like, ‘Hey, I’m really pushing for XYZ and that I’m going to make it.’ I just, I remember the heartbreak I felt when I came back [to WWE] and there’s all these great plans ahead, and I tore my tricep. And it was just like, I felt like a lot a lot of people down. I let myself down. And really, it was just a freak accident. It’s just — the thing was probably hanging on by a thread from years of wear and tear. And now it’s just about just kind of greeting every day with a smile. And every situation is going to be different.”

On doing every show he can:

“What I’m really proud of over the last six to eight months is, I’ve done everything. Every every Christmas Loop show, I did a full European tour. And everyone keeps telling me, ‘Hey man, you don’t got to do this.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I get it. I don’t have to do it, but I have to do it,’ you know? Especially with this [the World Title] around my waist? I feel like there’s there’s a responsibility. And I’m not doing it to a detriment. Like, if I need a day off, I’m going to tell somebody. But I still feel very much inclined to work harder and if something’s aching, not to cry about it. Because we’re all aching, you know? But I do very much look at that as a responsibility.

On his plan to keep going:

“At the end of every tour, we’ll do a toast. Those who don’t drink, don’t drink but you know, I’ll have my little shot of Pepsi or whatever. And I always tell everybody like, ‘I don’t know why you want me doing this toast, but it is an honor. I don’t know how many of these I have left in me but man, to me? I’m going until the wheels fall off.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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