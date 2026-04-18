CM Punk Hints At What Fans Can Expect At WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, known as “The Best In The World,” appeared on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss various topics, including his response to Roman Reigns’ promo.

Punk said, “My response is: man, I wish he brought that energy the days he actually decided to show up on a couple of Mondays. Look, I take nothing away from Roman. Tremendous superstar, he has the credentials. He’s a heavyweight. He’s going to be a tough out for me. But I am not looking to lose on Sunday. I’m sure he isn’t either. But this is about pro wrestling versus cinema. I’m glad that he had four days to shower and think about what he would say to me in a rebuttal, and did it in a car while I wasn’t around. But I’m going to be around and in his face on Sunday. I’m going to send him to the orthodontist. I’m going to make his orthodontist a very rich person.”

On what to expect at WrestleMania 42:

“We’ve run into a little bit of trouble running the same venue twice in a row. But, logistically, for me, I’m selfish. It’s fun for me. I like Vegas. There’s great food. There’s great atmosphere. You can always do something at any time of day. “But we want your sights focused on Saturday night and Sunday night, Allegiant Stadium, for WrestleMania. Because this is going to be our biggest show of the year. We always like to say it’s our Super Bowl. I like to say the Super Bowl is the NFL’s WrestleMania.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)