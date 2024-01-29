CM Punk Injured During Royal Rumble, Needs Surgery & Will Likely Miss WrestleMania

CM Punk’s first televised match back in WWE didn’t go particularly well for “The Best in the World.”

The longtime pro wrestling star made his long-awaited in-ring return on WWE programming for the first time in a decade at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event this past Saturday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

And the match resulted in injury.

A bad one.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Punk suffered a torn triceps during the match, which will require surgery, and that he is expected to miss WrestleMania 40 as a result.

We will keep you posted.