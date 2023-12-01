CM Punk Not Allowed To Mention AEW Due To Signing NDA

While some fans expected Punk to shoot on AEW in his return segment this past Monday night on RAW, that was not the case. Instead, Punk cut a promo about how he has matured as a man, how he wants to prove he is still the best in the world, and how he has returned home.

While wrestlers in other promotions will take shots at WWE and WWE executives, primarily Vince McMahon and Triple H, in WWE, they see things differently, as why should the top promotion in wrestling take shots at promotions below them? Instead, they pretend they don’t exist in public.

When it comes to Punk’s time in AEW, there’s also the fact that he had a lot of issues with several people in the company, including The Elite and Jack Perry, as evidenced by the brawl at All Out 2022 and his backstage altercation at All In.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Punk is not legally permitted to discuss AEW or its employees.

Meltzer stated, “For those wondering or disappointed that Punk said nothing about AEW, it’s because both he and others have signed several NDA’s regarding talking publicly about the other.”