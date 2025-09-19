CM Punk On Whether He Will Be Appearing On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast to discuss various topics, including the fact that although he will be in Toledo, Ohio, for tonight’s SmackDown, he will not be appearing on screen.

Punk said, “I will be in Indianapolis on Friday. You know, I’ll be around at SmackDown. I won’t be on screen, but I do things backstage. I help out. I can’t go to Riot Fest anyway because of legal reasons … It’s probably best I stop talking about it.”

