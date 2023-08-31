CM Punk Receives 2023 Mike Mazurki Award From Cauliflower Alley Club

CM Punk was honored by The Cauliflower Alley Club this week.

The AEW star received the coveted 2023 Iron Mike Mazurki Award, which is given every year to “individuals who have made exceptional contributions to professional wrestling and have exhibited outstanding dedication to the sport both inside and outside the ring.”

While accepting the award, “The Best in the World” addressed criticism and hate he receives from a certain segment of the pro wrestling audience online.

“When people tell me that they don’t like me or that the internet is mad at me, I just chuckle because Roddy Piper liked me,” he said. “Dusty Rhodes liked me and Harley Race liked me.”

Punk continued, “And that means more than anything else in the world because these legends put their stamp on me before anyone else did. It gave me the confidence and it gave me the ability to succeed.”

Check out video of CM Punk receiving the honor via the YouTube player embedded below.