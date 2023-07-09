CM Punk Reportedly Pitched To Be A Part Of This Year’s AEW Blood And Guts Match

It was reported that CM Punk made a pitch to be a part of the 2023 AEW Blood and Guts match between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club. Punk expressed interest in participating in the match as the BCC’s fifth member, according to Fightful Select.

According to Fightful, “‘Neither team would want him’ one source said. When we asked about issues with BCC’s Jon Moxley, we were told that [Jon] Moxley wasn’t opposed to the idea. However, as of two weeks before the show, the partners were already determined.”

It was also noted that it’s unclear whether Punk was serious about the offer or if he expected it to be accepted.