CM Punk Says A Lot Of The UFC Fighters Are Wrestling Fans And Most Wrestlers Are UFC Fans

WWE star CM Punk recently spoke with TNT Sports on a number of topics including how he believes a lot of the UFC fighters are wrestling fans and how most wrestlers are UFC fans since both industries are not that far apart.

Punk said, “Oh, he he was thrilled to meet me. I always think that’s funny because I’m always thrilled to meet the fighters, you know. You know, he was like bowing to me and stuff. It’s a two-way street. A lot of the fighters are wrestling fans. Most of the wrestlers are fighting fans. We all kind of work for the same company now. It’s TKO. So it’s weird. It’s like a big family atmosphere. What a great kid, too and I was stoked I got to see his debut in the UFC. I was stoked he won. I was happy he faced a little bit of adversity and he came out on top. He’s got a great attitude. I think he’s got a great future.”

You can check out Punk’s comments below.

"My heart goes out to Alexander Volkanovski, to me he's still a champion" WWE superstar @CMPunk reacts after a blockbuster #UFC298 event and discusses his comeback from injury ✨ 🎙️ @CarolinePearce pic.twitter.com/bEL5VbQNdS — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 18, 2024



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)