CMLL Announces Details For Their Upcoming 91st Anniversary Show

CMLL announced that their 91st Anniversary show will take place on Friday, September 13, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico.
It was also announced that the show will air live via the CMLL YouTube Membership program starting at 8:30 PM Mexico time (9:30 PM CT/ 10:30 PM ET). As of this writing, no official card has been unveiled for the show.
¡EL GRAN ANUNCIO que estábamos esperando!
A 91 días del 91 Aniversario del CMLL conocemos la fecha…
📍Arena México
🗓️ Viernes 13 de septiembre '24
🕣 8:30 p.m.
🎟️ Boletos a la venta en Ticketmaster a partir del día de mañana: https://t.co/J4bh5KjkB9 pic.twitter.com/7trsG1vua2
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 15, 2024