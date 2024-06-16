CMLL Announces Details For Their Upcoming 91st Anniversary Show

By
James Hetfield
-

CMLL announced that their 91st Anniversary show will take place on Friday, September 13, at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico.

It was also announced that the show will air live via the CMLL YouTube Membership program starting at 8:30 PM Mexico time (9:30 PM CT/ 10:30 PM ET). As of this writing, no official card has been unveiled for the show.

 

